StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.