Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OFS Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFS Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for OFS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
