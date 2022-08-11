Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW) Declines By 69.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADOCW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Edoc Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

