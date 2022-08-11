HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.