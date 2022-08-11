Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Further Reading

