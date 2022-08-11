Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $473.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

