StockNews.com Upgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Buy

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

