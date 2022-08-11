Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

