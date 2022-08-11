AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.