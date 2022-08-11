TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.74. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

