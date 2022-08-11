StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PTN opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

