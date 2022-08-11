StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
SNMP opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
