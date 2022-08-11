StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.07. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

