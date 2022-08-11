Financial Comparison: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -8.32% 24.37% 4.65% EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $12.08 billion 0.90 -$1.27 billion ($2.53) -9.95 EDP – Energias de Portugal $17.73 billion 1.17 $776.96 million N/A N/A

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra.

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Vistra pays out -28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Vistra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vistra and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 3 0 3.00 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential downside of 89.13%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Risk & Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company is also involved in the commercialization of natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 25 GW; and serves 8.7 million electricity customers and 0.7 million gas customers. The company also operates 378,155 kilometers of distribution network lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as manages real estate assets. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

