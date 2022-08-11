Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.25. 179,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 266,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on DND. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$122.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

