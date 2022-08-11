Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 4,957,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
