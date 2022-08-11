Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.54. 14,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 968% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

