Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.89. 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
