Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 580,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.