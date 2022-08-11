Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.85. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.