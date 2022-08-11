Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.85. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About Wealth Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.