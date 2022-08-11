Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in July

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the July 15th total of 997,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Surge Energy

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

