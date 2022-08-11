Contrasting Biotricity (BTCY) & Its Peers

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.74 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.17

Profitability

Biotricity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Biotricity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.23% 6.80% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 548 3331 3129 61 2.38

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 380.23%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity competitors beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.