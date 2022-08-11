ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) & CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Head to Head Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -45,735.72% N/A -112.52% CytRx N/A -285.82% -126.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,951.27 -$346.79 million N/A N/A CytRx N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ImmunityBio and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than CytRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats CytRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

