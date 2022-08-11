Head-To-Head Contrast: Valaris (VAL) versus Its Competitors

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 79.82 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 5.50

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valaris and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.30%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -42.76% -15.48% -5.21%

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ competitors have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

