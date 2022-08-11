Analyzing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoPark and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $688.54 million 1.05 $61.13 million $1.67 7.19 Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.10 -$14.49 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 12.95% -134.85% 11.83% Viking Energy Group -26.09% -10.72% -0.69%

Summary

GeoPark beats Viking Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

