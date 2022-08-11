Comparing Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $8.18 million 7.16 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -6.67 Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.14 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.46

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zeta Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Mobivity has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobivity and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Mobivity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -109.71% N/A -133.25% Zeta Global -56.14% -342.24% -73.44%

Summary

Zeta Global beats Mobivity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

(Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.