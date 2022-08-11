Head to Head Comparison: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 2 14 1 2.94 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $169.42, suggesting a potential upside of 34.42%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 42.23% 25.12% 14.67% Ecoark -38.77% -41.24% -25.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Ecoark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.22 $2.18 billion $21.39 5.89 Ecoark $25.60 million 2.05 -$9.93 million ($0.80) -2.49

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Ecoark on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Ecoark

(Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.