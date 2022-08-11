Leede Jones Gab Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL opened at C$32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market cap of C$351.08 million and a PE ratio of 52.82. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$42.97.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

