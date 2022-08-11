Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 84.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

