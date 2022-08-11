Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %
STLD opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
