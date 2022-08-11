Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
