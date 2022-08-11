Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $17.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 191.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,499,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $120,293. 47.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

