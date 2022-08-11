Citigroup Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

