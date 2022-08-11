Cowen Raises 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $55.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 1,023,207 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after buying an additional 730,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

