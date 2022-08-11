Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.64 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

