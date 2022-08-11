Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.56. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.