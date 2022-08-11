Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $141.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

TTWO stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

