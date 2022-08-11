Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
