Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

About Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.