Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TVTY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

