Robert W. Baird Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $140.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

