Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.