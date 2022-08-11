Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

