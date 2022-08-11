Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.
In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
