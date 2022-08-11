Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.