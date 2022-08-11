Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.07 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.