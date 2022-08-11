Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Tripadvisor Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.07 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
