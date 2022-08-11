The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

