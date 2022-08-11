Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Decreased by Analyst

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

