Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.39. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,896.95% and a negative return on equity of 449.27%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

