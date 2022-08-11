William Blair Weighs in on Standex International Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Standex International in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

