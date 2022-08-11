Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

