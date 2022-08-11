Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of MIDD opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

