FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

